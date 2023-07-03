Thousands of SoCal hotel workers remain on strike in effort to get higher pay, better benefits

Thousands of Southern California hotel workers remained on strike Monday, forming picket lines at many of the businesses in an effort to secure higher pay and improvements in health care and retirement benefits.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of Southern California hotel workers remained on strike Monday, forming picket lines at many of the businesses in an effort to secure higher pay and improvements in health care and retirement benefits.

The contract between the hotels and Unite Here Local 11, which represents up to 15,000 workers employed at major hotels, expired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Workers officially walked off the job on Sunday.

The hotels that are impacted by the strike include the Intercontinental, Millennium Biltmore, The Ritz Carlton, all located in downtown Los Angeles, as well as the The Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica.

A group of striking workers gathered outside the L.A. Grand Hotel Monday morning with picketing signs.

The workers - cooks, servers, bellman, room attendants, dishwashers and front desk agents - say their workload has increased with less available staff since the pandemic.

"To the guests, we are asking to just support us, please," said hotel worker Mercedes Florence. "Don't stay in union hotels. Do not - because all they're going to do is offer you so many things without even thinking... that the room attendants are outside fighting for a better future."

Union officials said their members earn $20 to $25 an hour.

Negotiators are asking for an immediate $5 an hour raise and an additional $3 an hour in subsequent years of the contract along with improvements in health care and retirement benefits.

The union is also seeking to create a hospitality workforce housing fund. Many union members say they're now commuting hours from areas like Apple Valley, Palmdale, California City and Victorville.

In a statement, the hotel bargaining group released a statement that says they've offered an increase of $2.50 an hour in the first 12 months, and a $6.25 increase over four years.

Officials say they'll continue offer employees quality, affordable healthcare and contribute to a guaranteed pension.

"This activity was expected. We are fully prepared to continue to operate these hotels and to take care of our guests as long as this disruption lasts," the bargaining group said in a statement. "We also remain available to meet with the Union whenever its leaders decide to make themselves available to resume negotiations."

Hotel officials have said their facilities will remain open with management and other non-union staff filling in during the work stoppage.

City News Service contributed to this report.