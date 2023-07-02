Thousands of workers at hotels across Southern California officially walked off the job on Sunday, starting a labor strike as they demand higher wages and better benefits.

Thousands of SoCal hotel workers on strike after negotiations for higher pay, better benefits fail

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of workers at hotels across Southern California officially walked off the job on Sunday, starting a labor strike as they demand higher wages and better benefits.

The contract between the hotels and Unite Here Local 11, which represents up to 15,000 workers employed at 65 major hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties, expired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The union had already reached a deal Wednesday night with the largest of their employers, the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown L.A.

Contract agreements were left unresolved with the remaining hotels, which include the Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott LA Live, the Beverly Hilton, Fairmont Miramar, Anaheim Hilton, and Four Seasons Regent Beverly Wilshire.

Hotel officials have told reporters their facilities will remain open with management and other nonunion staff filling in the event that the union strike materialized. The group representing the hotels says they have made several offers and have been rejected.

In an Instagram post Sunday morning, the union said: "When workers rights are under attack, what do we do? STAND UP, FIGHT BACK! The #SoCalHotelStrike has started."

Workers gathered for a rally outside the InterContinental Hotel in downtown L.A. after the strike was announced.

Meanwhile, Westin officials said their deal calls for higher pay and benefits.

Unite Here said that once the Westin contract is ratified, the 600 workers at the Bonaventure will enjoy:

-- unprecedented wage increases to keep pace with the soaring cost of housing in Southern California

-- affordable, excellent family healthcare

-- humane and safe staffing that will return jobs and hours to pre-pandemic level

-- pension contribution increases so that workers can retire with dignity and

-- numerous improvements, including historic Equal Justice language that, among other things, will provide access to union jobs for formerly incarcerated individuals and ban the use of E-Verify in hiring.

"With these extraordinary raises, I will no longer have to choose between paying my rent and putting food on the table for my family," one employee, Nancy Cerrato of Westin's housekeeping department, said in a union statement. "We have given our lives to this industry. We deserve respect and to be able to afford to live in the city where we work.''

On June 8, 96% of the union's members approved a strike authorization.

Union officials said a recent survey of its members showed that 53% said they have moved in the past five years or will move in the near future because of soaring housing costs in the Los Angeles area.

"Hotel workers who work in the booming Los Angeles tourism industry must be able to live in Los Angeles," union Co-President Kurt Petersen told CNN.

Union officials said their members earn $20 to $25 an hour.

Negotiators are asking for an immediate $5 an hour raise and an additional $3 an hour in subsequent years of the contract along with improvements in health care and retirement benefits.

With the Westin contract settled, the Coordinated Bargaining Group is negotiating on behalf of 44 of the other unionized hotels. The remaining 21 hotels would adhere to that same agreement.

City News Service contributed to this report.