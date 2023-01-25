Large fire rips through home in Sunland-Tujunga area; 1 person possibly injured

Firefighters were alerted of reports stating propane tanks may be inside the home and one person may be need of medical attention.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire that's ripping through a home in the Sunland-Tujunga area.

The fire was reported at around 9:16 p.m. at the home on Sherman Grove Avenue.

AIR7 HD captured smoke billowing from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. It is unclear what sparked the blaze, but L.A. firefighters reported that it was possibly threatening another structure.

