Several LA homes face utility shutoffs after police issue party warnings amid COVID-19

According to the Los Angeles Times, one of the three homes is linked to TikTok star Bryce Hall, who has allegedly held several parties during the pandemic.
Gatherings of people from different households are prohibited under current health orders.
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion hours after LA mayor vows party crackdown
Last weekend, police said 13 party citations were issued.
Mayor Eric Garcetti first announced earlier this month that homes where parties are hosted are subject to potential utility shutoffs, particularly after repeated violations.
RELATED: LA threatens to shut off utilities at 'super-spreader' house parties after recent mass gatherings amid COVID-19
The announcement came after a large house party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive on Aug. 3, which ended in a fatal shooting.