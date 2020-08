Several LA homes face utility shutoffs after police issue party warnings amid COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos On the same day Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened new sanctions against large gatherings, hundreds of people gathered at a lavish home in Holmby Hills for a celebration.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is considering cutting off utilities to several homes for violating coronavirus-related restrictions on social gatherings.According to the Los Angeles Times, one of the three homes is linked to TikTok star Bryce Hall, who has allegedly held several parties during the pandemic.Gatherings of people from different households are prohibited under current health orders.Last weekend, police said 13 party citations were issued.Mayor Eric Garcetti first announced earlier this month that homes where parties are hosted are subject to potential utility shutoffs, particularly after repeated violations.The announcement came after a large house party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive on Aug. 3, which ended in a fatal shooting