House to vote on GOP-led push to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas over border

The House on Tuesday will vote on a Republican-led resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the southern border.

The articles of impeachment accuse Mayorkas, long the target of GOP attacks when it comes to immigration policy, of "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust" amid a surge in unauthorized migrant crossings.

Mayorkas has vigorously defended himself and the department, calling the allegations "baseless" and insisting it won't distract from their work. Democrats have contended the impeachment effort is unconstitutional and politically motivated.

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies on Capitol Hill, Nov. 8, 2023, in Washington AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Republicans have a razor-thin three-vote majority in the House, and at least one member of the conference has said he is against impeaching Mayorkas: Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado.

Buck, explaining his decision in an op-ed published by The Hill, said he thinks Mayorkas will "most likely be remembered as the worst secretary of Homeland Security in the history of the United States" but didn't believe his conduct amounted to the Constitution's impeachment high bar of "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

If the House does vote to approve the resolution, it would mark just the second time in U.S. history a Cabinet official has been impeached. The issue would then go to trial in the Democrat-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds majority vote would be needed to convict.

The vote on whether to impeach Mayorkas coincides with a fierce debate over a new bipartisan bill that would amount to the first major overhaul of the immigration system in years.

The measure, the product of months of behind-the-scenes negotiations among a bipartisan group of senators, is supported by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden.

Mayorkas, who played a role in negotiations, praised the bill as "tough, fair, and takes meaningful steps to address the challenges our country faces after decades of Congressional inaction."

But House Republican leaders, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have already deemed it dead on arrival if it gets past the Senate. Former President Donald Trump, looking to make immigration a top issue in the 2024 campaign, has also come out strong against the bill, calling it "ridiculous" and a "trap" for Republicans.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., criticized Republicans on both impeachment and the border bill as the House Rules Committee met Monday to mark up the Mayorkas resolution.

"Are you seriously going to come here and look us in the eye with a straight face and claim this is all about the border when you refuse to come together with Democrats and work on the border?" McGoverns aid. "No, you'd all rather advance this baseless, extreme, unconstitutional impeachment stunt. It's really something else."

House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole, R-Oka., countered that Mayorkas a "chief architect" of the border crisis and said the vote is about "accountability."

"Secretary Mayorkas has refused to uphold his oath of office. If he will not do so, his duty, then unfortunately the House must do its constitutional duty," Cole said during the markup.

The White House on Monday called the impeachment effort "unprecedented and unconstitutional."

"Impeaching Secretary Mayorkas would trivialize this solemn constitutional power and invite more partisan abuse of this authority in the future," according to a Statement of Administration Policy. "It would do nothing to solve the challenges we face in securing our Nation's borders, nor would it provide the funding the President has repeatedly requested for more Border Patrol agents, immigration judges, and cutting-edge tools to detect and stop fentanyl at the border."

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

