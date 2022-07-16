POST Houston turns old post office into food and entertainment destination

localish

HOUSTON, Texas -- POST Houston is the newest destination for food, shopping and entertainment in Houston. The project is transforming the more than 550,000 square feet historic Barbara Jordan Post Office on Franklin Street in downtown Houston into a mixed-use space.

The site includes the largest rooftop park in America, complete with a "skyfarm" that grows fresh fruits, herbs and vegetables that will be used in many of the restaurants inside POST Houston. The food hall already hosts more than two dozen shops with cuisine from around the world. The facility will also host concerts and art exhibits on the skylawn.


In the redevelopment of the space, leaders have tried to create a modern feel while keep some of the historic touches to honor the buildings history.
