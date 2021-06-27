hit and run

Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside during gender reveal party in Houston

By Miya Shay
HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas police are looking for a driver that struck a 4-year-old girl at a gender reveal party Saturday.

The girl was struck while she was playing in front of a home during a gender reveal party in Houston just after 8 p.m., police say.



The victim, identified by family members as Evelyn Gonzalez, was rushed to a hospital where she was stable and is expected to recover.



The vehicle involved was a white sedan and was caught on video by people at the home, police say.

