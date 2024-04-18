Houston shooting: Teen beaten with brass knuckles shoots 2 alleged robbers, killing 1, police say

Authorities believe a drug deal and attempted robbery is what led up to two 16-year-olds being shot.

HPD said a 19-year-old was robbed and beaten with brass knuckles before he shot two alleged teen robbers, killing one during an alleged drug deal.

HOUSTON -- A teenager has died, and another is hurt after police say they tried robbing a 19-year-old during an alleged drug deal in southwest Houston.

Houston police said a mother handed her son a gun after the two 16-year-olds beat him up.

According to police, it all unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the group met up for an apparent narcotics exchange before things took a turn.

The two 16-year-olds, who were later shot, allegedly started beating the 19-year-old with brass knuckles, and demanded he go inside his apartment and bring out anything of value.

Investigators said the 19-year-old did go into his apartment, but was met at the door by his mother, who reportedly handed him a gun.

The two teens reportedly continued to demand things from the apartment and threatened the mom, and that's when the 19-year-old shot them both, officials said.

"He opened fire, striking both suspects. One is deceased here on scene. The other was shot in the abdomen and leg," Lt. T. Riley said. "That suspect was transported to a local hospital by HFD. Everyone involved in this case is an older teen, 19 to 16 years in age."

The 19-year-old who allegedly fired the shots was hurt when he was beaten and taken to the hospital, according to police. He is expected to survive.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for a while are wishing for more peaceful times.

"I wish it was like the old days where everybody would fight instead of shoot," said Brian Payne, a resident who heard the shooting and called 911.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.