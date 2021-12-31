Southern California rain totals: Woodland Hills saw more than 7 inches of rain from latest storm

Here are the rain totals from the latest storm: (The totals are from the last three days combined)
- Woodland Hills: 7.37 inches
- Newhall: 5.59 inches
- Hawthorne: 4.66 inches
- Chatsworth: 4.58 inches
- Downtown L.A.: 4.31 inches
- Ventura: 2.82 inches
So has all this rain made an impact on the drought? Maps recently released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show a dramatic improvement in conditions across California following the recent series of storms, but officials still cautioned that the state needs "much more" rain and snow.
MORE | California drought maps show dramatic decrease in intensity statewide
Drought almost busted!! The new US drought monitor report shows parts of LA County moving from D3 to D2 and OC going from D2 to D1. The recent rain and snow has really helped! @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/9qgmBUR6ga— Alex Cheney (@abc7alex) December 30, 2021