Southern California rain totals: Woodland Hills saw more than 7 inches of rain from latest storm

Woodland Hills saw 7 inches of rain from latest storm

Southern California certainly saw significant rainfall during the last week of 2021.

Here are the rain totals from the latest storm: (The totals are from the last three days combined)

  • Woodland Hills: 7.37 inches

  • Newhall: 5.59 inches

  • Hawthorne: 4.66 inches

  • Chatsworth: 4.58 inches

  • Downtown L.A.: 4.31 inches

  • Ventura: 2.82 inches


So has all this rain made an impact on the drought? Maps recently released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show a dramatic improvement in conditions across California following the recent series of storms, but officials still cautioned that the state needs "much more" rain and snow.

MORE | California drought maps show dramatic decrease in intensity statewide


