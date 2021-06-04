How to enter the California vaccine lottery: Eligibility information and prizes

Here's what you need to know about how to enter the California COVID-19 vaccine lottery, "Vax for the Win," including prizes and eligibility.
Vax for the Win program
The first "Vax for the Win" drawing is set for Friday, when 15 people will be awarded $50,000. Another $50,000 will be handed out to 15 more people June 11.
The big prize will be announced June 15 when 10 people will each walk away with $1.5 million.
The state also awarded the first 2 million people to be vaccinated since May 27 with $50 grocery cards.
Who is eligible?
You will be automatically entered into all the drawings if you live in California, are aged 12 and older and if you have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. State officials say immigration status does not affect eligibility.
Winners will be notified by the California Department of Public Health, and their names will not be made public during the drawings. Winners will have the chance to either decline the prize, or not have their name publicity associated with the winnings.
Incarcerated people and those living outside of California are not eligible.
More details are available at covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win.
