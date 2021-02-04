Human trafficking investigation nets 145 arrests in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities on Thursday announced that 145 arrests were made in Los Angeles County during a recent statewide operation investigating human trafficking.

"Operation Reclaim and Rebuild'' involved more than 100 federal, state and local agencies, and resulted in 450 arrests statewide, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"The goal of the operation was simply to rescue and recover victims of human trafficking and to arrest their traffickers or individuals who have exploited them,'' LAPD Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher said at a news conference Thursday morning.

During the seven-day operation, the LAPD made 91 arrests, the Long Beach Police Department made 13 arrests, the L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force made 36 arrests and the Pomona Police Department made five arrests.

Statewide, 39 victims of human trafficking were rescued during the operation, including 13 juveniles, officials said. In Los Angeles County, 14 victims of human trafficking were rescued, 12 by the LAPD and two by the Pomona Police Department.

The L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force includes personnel from the U.S. Attorney's office, the California Attorney General's office, the California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the LAPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Probation Department.

Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted as part of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

33 missing children recovered in joint Los Angeles-based operation
EMBED More News Videos

Almost three dozen missing children, including eight who were being sexually exploited at the time of recovery, have been found in the Southland during a recent operation, the FBI announced Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarresthuman traffickinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC mom, cancer survivor offers hope to others
9 people hospitalized after hazmat incident in Ontario
COVID vaccination site opens at Ontario Convention Center
Montebello sued over 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Biden officials considering action on student loan relief
Black-owned bookstore in Leimert Park celebrates Black History all year long
Capitol riot: FBI raids Orange County homes of 2 men
Show More
Trump, facing expulsion, resigns from Screen Actors Guild
Armed man demands food from Roscoe's
Parents outraged over film shoot at LA school amid campus closures
House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial
Black History Month: 'Soul' a celebration of African-American culture
More TOP STORIES News