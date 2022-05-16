us capitol

Glendora man sentenced to prison for destroying property during Capitol attack

He's also been ordered to pay $2,821 in restitution, according to the DOJ.
Glendora man sentenced for destroying property during Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- A Glendora man was sentenced last week to four months in prison on a felony charge of destruction of government property for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hunter Ehmke, 21, jumped onto a ledge of a window with multiple panes, which leads into an office. He kicked in the three lower panes of the window, shattering them, then smashed two additional windowpanes, according to his plea agreement.

Damage to the five broken windowpanes outside the Rotunda door on the east side of the Capitol building totaled $2,821, according to the Department of Justice.

A former Olympic gold medalist and a DEA agent are among the Southern Californians who have been charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.



The actions of Ehmke and others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Ehmke was arrested in Glendora on Jan. 13, 2021. He pleaded guilty this past Jan. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Following his prison term, he will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,821 in restitution, according to the DOJ.

In the 16 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related topics:
washington d.c.southern californiariotarrestunited statesattacksouthern californiaus capitolu.s. & world
