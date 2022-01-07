Jan. 6 Capitol attack: Notable Southern Californians facing charges

Charges from the Jan. 6 riot ranged from curfew violations to serious federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession. Investigators continue to identify and prosecute those involved, including dozens from California.
"California was the fifth most common place that people came from of all these 700 defendants," said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino.
Who are they? Some are quite prominent.
Alan Hostetter is a retired La Habra police chief who is charged with conspiracy.
Klete Keller, a former Olympic gold medalist and USC swimmer, pleaded guilty and faces two years in prison.
And there is Mark Ibrahim, a DEA agent from Orange County, who is accused of bringing his agency-issued firearm and badge to the Capitol grounds.
"We are at one of our most significant times of polarization that we've seen in decades," Levin said.
The insurrection by pro-Trump supporters and members of far-right groups shattered the sense of security that many had long felt at the Capitol as rioters forcibly delayed the certification of Joe Biden's election victory. Many saw the insurrection as a display of white supremacist violence.
The Southern Poverty Law Center identified 72 hate groups in California, including several white supremacist groups in Southern California. Rachel Carroll Rivas of SPCL says all the national attention on these groups has changed their focus.
"It has made folks re-adjust to the local level and really put pretty intense and extreme pressure on local folks, and that includes our local school boards, our city commissions, our health boards," Carroll Rivas said.
Levin says the data shows increased activity by these groups during election years. He fears during this midterm election year there could also be some problems.
