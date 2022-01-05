7 hours, 700 arrests, 1 year later: The Jan. 6 Capitol attack, by the numbers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11428418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, has been described as the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War.

How many people have been charged?

What have they been charged with?

A year after thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people who assaulted officers and committed other crimes still haven't been caught.

How many have pleaded guilty?

How many have been sentenced?

How many members of militia groups have been charged?

A year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, some of the lawmakers who were trapped in the upper House balcony that day are still recovering from lingering trauma.

How much more of the investigation is left?

National Geographic photographer Louie Palu documents the siege inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

How many subpoenas has the Jan 6. House select committee issued?

How many former Trump administration officials have been subpoenaed?

How many depositions has the committee conducted?

Have there been any criminal charges?

WASHINGTON -- Nearly one year ago, thousands of people from nearly every state in the country traveled to Washington, D.C., where many of them stormed the nation's Capitol building after a political rally in an effort to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.The riot -- which followed a months-long disinformation campaign by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who claimed without evidence that the election had been stolen through fraud -- lasted seven hours, during which approximately 10,000 people came onto Capitol grounds, with many engaging in violent clashes with officers trying to protect the building and lawmakers inside. At least 2,000 made it inside the Capitol building.Five people died during or after the attack, including four protesters and one police officer, and approximately 140 officers suffered injuries, according to the Department of Justice.In the year since the attack, the Justice Department launched what officials have described as one of the largest investigations in American history, with hundreds of arrests and dozens of charges filed so far. The U.S. House of Representatives also formed a bipartisan committee to investigate the attack, issuing dozens of subpoenas.Following is a breakdown of these investigations to date.Over 700 accused rioters have been charged for their role in the melee, according to an ABC News count. Those charged are overwhelmingly male, and the largest number come from Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to George Washington University's Project on Extremism.Those charged include teachers, multiple firefighters, a company CEO, and numerous elected officials.According to the DOJ, approximately 640 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, which is a misdemeanor. More than 225 accused rioters have been charged with the more serious crime of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, according to the DOJ, with 75 of them facing charges of using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.Additionally, 40 individuals have been charged with conspiracy, according to the DOJ.At least 167 rioters, or nearly 25% of those charged, have pleaded guilty to charges against them so far, according to the DOJ. Approximately 145 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and 20 have pleaded guilty to felonies, the DOJ says. Six of those who have pleaded guilty to felonies have pleaded to charges related to assaults on law enforcement, according to the DOJ.At least 73 rioters have been sentenced so far after pleading guilty to the charges against them. At least 32 of those, or 43% of those sentenced, have received jail time, according to an ABC News count.A Texas police officer, for example, received 45 days in prison for his role in the riot. A Florida man who threw a fire hydrant at law enforcement was sentenced in December to more than five years in prison -- the longest sentence handed down to a participant in the Jan. 6 melee. Additionally, at least 18 people have been sentenced to a period of home detention, according to the DOJ.Prosecutors have charged at least 62 accused rioters who are alleged or self-described members of, or have ties to, the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, or Three Percenters, according to an ABC News count. They include at 29 Proud Boys, 23 Oath Keepers, and 10 Three Percenters.The FBI is still seeking 350 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, according to the DOJ, including over 250 who assaulted police officers.The FBI is also continuing its investigation into the still-unidentified person who allegedly planted pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee the night before Jan. 6. To date, no arrests have been made. The FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation, officials said in September.The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the person's arrest.The committee has issued at least 50 subpoenas to people they want to talk to regarding what they know about the events of the day. They include top White House and DOJ officials, including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, as well as multiple Trump campaign officials and organizers of the "Save America" rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack.At least 19 former officials have been subpoenaed by the committee, including former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, former Acting Secretary of Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and former Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien.The House select committee has conducted over 300 depositions, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said on Dec. 14.Two criminal referrals by the House of Representatives for failure to comply with the investigation have been made to the Department of Justice, for Stephen Bannon and Mark Meadows.The Justice Department has brought charges against Bannon. No charges have been brought against Meadows.