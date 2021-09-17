Society

Remembrance ceremonies to continue for Cpl. Hunter Lopez, local Marine killed in Afghanistan

EMBED <>More Videos

Remembrance ceremonies continue for local Marine killed in Afghanistan

More remembrance ceremonies will be held in Riverside County for Cpl. Hunter Lopez, one of the local Marines killed in the Kabul airport attack during the evacuation of Afghanistan.

The services began Thursday for the 22-year-old with a procession.

"We're all here setting everything aside, whether people say you're blue, you're red...we leave all that aside and we unite in prayer for the eternal repose of Cpt. Hunter Lopez's soul and the peace of his family," said Francisco Sanchez.

The procession is expected to continue Friday and will travel past schools Lopez attended before his body will return to St. Francis of Assisi church in La Quinta around noon for a public viewing.

On Saturday, a public memorial service will be held before Lopez is laid to rest at the Riverside National Cemetery.

EMBED More News Videos

Marines from Norco, Rancho Cucamonga and the Coachella Valley were among the fatalities in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.



Meanwhile, the remains of Lance Cpl. Kareen Nikoui, a Norco native who was also among the 13 American service members killed in last month's bombing attack, are set to return to Southern California on Friday.

A procession is planned to salute the 20-year-old and his family as his coffin goes from the Ontario Airport to Crestlawn Mortuary in Riverside around 2 p.m. The public is invited to come pay their respects and line up along the procession route.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyla quintariverside countytroops killedbombingafghanistan waru.s. & worldmarinesafghanistanterror attackmemorial
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver of Tesla reportedly on Autopilot arrested for DUI in Glendale
Afghan refugees arrive in LA, start over with help from non-profits
Norco Marine killed in Kabul attack to be honored in procession Friday
2 charged with using drone to fly drugs into Orange County jail
LA County COVID cases among children drop 40% over last 3 weeks
Brian Laundrie's sister says she wants Gabby Petito to be found safe
Clippers, Steve Ballmer to break ground on new arena in Inglewood
Show More
Illinois grandmother's obituary takes aim at unvaccinated
CA mayor caught breaking health order, dancing unmasked at club
Video shows Houston women assault hostess over COVID vaccine proof
Canine influenza outbreak cases double in one month
Organizers to renew effort to recall LA County DA Gascón
More TOP STORIES News