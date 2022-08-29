Rancho Palos Verdes man hit and killed by Huntington Beach police officer

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- The investigation is continuing into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call.

The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

It was reported at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The area is in the city of Huntington Beach.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said in a press release.

The officer was identified as 22-year-old Robert M. in the press release.

He was reportedly driving a Ford Explorer belonging to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The CHP was investigating the crash because a city of Huntington Beach vehicle was involved, the press release said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP Westminster office during business hours at 714-892-4426.

