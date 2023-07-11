Family and friends are remembering a Huntington Beach woman who was one of the six victims killed in plane crash in Riverside County on Saturday.

'I don't know how to do life without her': Friends remember HB woman among 6 killed in plane crash

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends are remembering a Huntington Beach woman who was one of the six victims killed in a plane crash in Riverside County on Saturday.

Those closest to Lindsey Gleiche said there are not enough words to describe the person she was.

"She was just the most vibrant girl I ever met. She's a big adventurer and she just wanted nothing but the best for anyone and everyone who crossed her path. Whether you knew her one day or ten years," said Nick Kovary, Gleiche's next door neighbor and friend.

Gleiche's best friend Sarah Cummings spoke on her as well.

"One thing I will say is she had a heart of gold," said Cummings.

Her friends say Gleiche loved music, concerts and dancing. However, more than anything they said she loved being outdoors.

"She was always just searching for the next adventure. It's funny, you go into her apartment right now, and there's a post-it note on the fridge that says, 'Life's short. Buy the ticket.' It's just nice to see that posted on her fridge because that's what she did. She lived every day like it was her last," Kovary said.

The 31-year-old graphic designer grew up outside of Baltimore, Maryland, but lived in Huntington Beach for the last few years.

Cummings said her loved ones back home are in shock and disbelief knowing she was one of the six people killed.

"I know her brother, her mom, her dad and everyone is just devastated. Everyone around her. She touched so many people," Cummings said. "I don't know how to do life without her because we had always had this pack that it was me and her against the world."

It's a world her friends said is now dimmer without her in it.

"I have to wake up every morning now and see her car missing from the spot where she parked and realize she's never coming home," Kovary said.

Friends say Gleiche had made similar trips to Las Vegas like the one that ended with her tragic death over the weekend, all of them with her on-and-off boyfriend Riese Lenders, who also died in the crash.