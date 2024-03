Gas station canopy collapses in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a gas station canopy collapsed in Huntington Beach over the weekend.

The incident happened at the Chevron on Slater Avenue and Beach Boulevard on Saturday.

"I was inside doing inventory in the store and I heard this loud bang... and it had fallen down," said witness Whitney Martin.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how it happened. Nobody was hurt.

No vehicles were involved.