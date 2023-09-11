Police in Huntington Beach are investigating three separate hit-and-run crashes involving bicyclists, one of which was deadly, that may be related and may have been intentional.

3 hit-and-runs involving bicyclists in Huntington Beach may be related, police say

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Huntington Beach are investigating three separate hit-and-run crashes involving bicyclists, one of which was deadly, that may be related and may have been intentional.

All three incidents happened within a 45-minute span Sunday night.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. at Warner Avenue and Edwards Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. A man reported that he was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that fled the scene.

That bicyclist suffered minor injuries.

The second hit-and-run happened around 10:30 p.m. on Edwards Street and Brad Drive. The victim in that incident told police the vehicle intentionally sideswiped him before driving away. He also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The third bicyclist was fatally hit near Heil Avenue and Springdale Street around 10:45 p.m., according to the police. Officers found a man lying in the street with major injuries, which he did not survive.

That victim has not been identified.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a possible black Toyota four-door sedan with significant damage to the front passenger-side bumper.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (714) 375-5066 or (855) 847-6227 to remain anonymous.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.