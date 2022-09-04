Huntington Beach jewelry store owner shoots at intruders who tried to rob store, police say

Police said a customer who was inside the store at the time was cut by broken glass, but no other injuries were reported.

The Huntington Beach Police Department says two armed men smashed their way into the business and tried holding up the owner. The owner, however, was also armed and shot at the suspects in self-defense.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Shoppers inside a Huntington Beach jewelry store got caught in the crossfire as a gunfight broke out inside, according to police.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday near Algonquin Street and Davenport Drive.

The would-be thieves managed to escape unharmed and fled the scene.

Police said a customer who was inside the store at the time was cut by broken glass, but no other injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the suspects wasn't immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.