Caught on camera: Instruments stolen from Huntington Beach store

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were caught on camera stealing instruments from a store in Huntington Beach.

The video shows the two men breaking into the store and grabbing a number of guitars, basses, tools and other musical equipment.

Leonel Miguez posted the video on his Facebook page and hopes someone will recognize the two men.

Miguez says they drove away in a Black Dodge Dart.
