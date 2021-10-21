Driver hits bicyclist, barricades self in Huntington Park home

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and-run suspect was barricaded in a Huntington Park home Wednesday night after striking a bicyclist in the street, witnesses and officials say.

The bicyclist was struck in the area of Pacific Boulevard and Randolph Street.

Witnesses told ABC7 that the driver of the truck that hit the bicyclist broke into a stranger's home in the area around 8 p.m. and barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team responded and had the home surrounded.

Witnesses say they believe the people inside the home were able to get out safely.

The condition of the bicyclist was not immediately known.

The barricade situation was continuing for several hours into the evening and overnight Wednesday.

