One person has been arrested in a Huntington Park crash that devastated a local family, killing 2 members and sending 2 others to the hospital.

Man charged in Huntington Park crash that killed mother, son pleads not guilty

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was charged with driving under the influence after a crash in Huntington Park left a man and his mother dead pleaded not guilty Monday.

Candido Santiago, who will soon be turning 22, faces two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and four counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury.

The Sept. 1 crash took the lives of Eduardo Rojas and his mother Bertha. His father Cuco and his brother Kevin were hospitalized in critical condition. Eduardo had just gotten married months earlier.

Rojas was driving home from dinner with his parents and brother when investigators say the Santiago ran a red light and crashed into them.

Santiago is due back in court on Oct. 19.

