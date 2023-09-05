Two people were killed and three others were injured, two critically, after a car crash in Huntington Park, according to authorities.

Arrest made in Huntington Park crash that killed 2, injured 2 in same SoCal family

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person has been arrested in a Huntington Park crash that devastated a local family, killing two members and sending two others to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash Friday night took the lives of Eduardo Rojas and his mother Bertha. His father Cuco and his brother Kevin were hospitalized in critical condition.

Eduardo had just gotten married months earlier.

Eduardo Rojas and his mother Bertha were killed in a crash in Huntington Park on Sept. 1, 2023. Rojas family

"They were just such an amazing family," his wife Angela told Eyewitness News. "They were always so giving, and always there, and appreciated everything that people did for them."

"They were always so happy to be around family and friends. The way that their parents were - their kids were the exact same way. It's just really hard to see all of them going through what they're going through right now."

A GoFundMe has been established to help the Rojas family with funeral and medical expenses.

The video in the player above is from a previous report on this crash.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Sept. 1 in the area of Randolph Place and Maywood Avenue in Huntington Park.

Angela says the family members were returning from dinner that night when they were struck by the other vehicle.

The cause is still under investigation but the family says police indicated it appears the driver ran a red light and impaired driving may have been involved. The name of the suspect who was arrested has not been released.