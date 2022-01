HUNTINGTON PARK (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park.It happened early Tuesday morning in the 6400 block of Santa Fe Avenue.According to police, the suspect was shot and killed, though details surrounding the shooting weren't immediately released.As of Tuesday at 7 a.m., the area was still blocked off.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.