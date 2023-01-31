Family of double-amputee fatally shot by Huntington Park police says officers murdered him

Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by officers on Jan. 26, after he stabbed a man, police said.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members of a double-amputee shot and killed by Huntington Park police officers last week after he threatened them with a knife are calling the shooting murder.

The Huntington Police Department said Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by officers on Thursday, Jan. 26, after he stabbed a man then threatened responding officers with a 12-inch butcher knife.

Lowe's family and members of the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police held a news conference in front of the Huntington Park Police Department Monday, condemning the shooting as another example of police brutality.

"He's out of his wheelchair, he's amputated in both legs at the knee, and he's moving away from the officers," said Cliff Smith, a member of the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is now heading up the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The police officers who fired are now on paid, administrative leave, which is standard operating protocol.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Huntington Park Police Department, but department officials declined to be interviewed, instead releasing a written statement.

According to the statement, officers Tased Lowe twice and when he tried throwing the knife at the officers, they opened fire.

Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene.

"If you guys are here to protect and to serve, protect us. Serve us. Don't kill us!" said Jonathan Longmire, Anthony's cousin.

The incident remains under investigation.