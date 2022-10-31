Police shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knives in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police shot and killed a man who was armed with two knives in Huntington Park Sunday, authorities say.

Huntington Park police officers responded around 5:24 p.m. to the 6300 block of Malabar Street over a report of a man armed with a gun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When the officers encountered the suspect, authorities say he took out two knives.

At some point during the encounter, officers opened fire on the suspect. Specific details into what led up to the shooting are unknown.

One officer attempted to subdue the suspect with less-lethal means before three officers fired bullets at him, a news release from the sheriff's department said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the officers was slightly injured.

The sheriff's department is taking the lead in the investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.