How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida, with thousands of residents now scrambling to recover.

Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm.

How to help Florida after Hurricane Ian: GoFundMe verified fundraisers

GoFundMe has corralled many different funds focused on both long-term and short-term relief efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Some fundraisers are aimed toward funding evacuation expenses, local disaster relief teams on the ground, and animal rescue missions.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a disaster relief group composed of military veterans, with a focus in serving "underserved or economically-challenged communities." The organization is raising funds to support its work in Florida.

It said it had route clearance teams prepared ahead of the Hurricane's land impact to assist with clearing trees and debris from roadways.

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay provides food to almost 1 million food insecure families in west central Florida. The group's Disaster Readiness team is "FEMA trained and prepared to handle disaster situations."

It works in collaboration with the Tampa Bay area Emergency Operations Centers to provide food, water and hygiene items during disaster relief situations.

PHOTOS: Haunting aerial images show Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island

Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, started by chef Jose Andres, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. The group has people staged across Florida, so their relief team can begin serving meals to those who need them as soon as Hurricane Ian passes.

They are raising money to support their efforts feeding the communities, he organization said.

CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund

This fund "supports initiatives that prioritize communities devastated by Atlantic hurricanes, especially those facing systemic barriers to equitable recovery," according to the organization's website.

It focuses on meeting medium- and long-term needs, like rebuilding homes, funding mental health services, and other challenges communities face in the recovery process.

Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is Florida's official private fund that provides financial assistance to cities across the state during emergencies and disasters.