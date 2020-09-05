Hurricane Laura victims can still evacuate more than a week after landfall

Residents in Lake Charles were being offered transportation until at least Sept. 10, according to KPLC-TV.
A comfort station was set up at an airport with food and water for evacuees.
Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27, caused the deaths of at least 32 people in the United States, and left an estimated $8.7 billion in damage, according to insurance estimates.
Evacuations also continued in neighboring Beauregard Parish to the north as medical services remained limited in the region.
Electricity was still out for hundreds of thousands of customers, though water and sewer services were restored to several cities hardest hit by the storm.
Authorities said it could be weeks before transmission facilities were repaired or rebuilt.
Thousands of residents fled the area before the hurricane hit the region. It's not clear how many have left since.
