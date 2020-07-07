'I believe in white power': Woman becomes violent when asked to put on face mask in Home Depot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6122900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As we all work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is good to know the best practices while wearing face masks.

MCHENRY, Ill. -- An Illinois woman has been charged with battery after she became violent and made racist statements at a Home Depot when a fellow shopper asked her to put on a face mask."I was shocked in the moment, but looking at it now it wasn't surprising to hear it coming out of her mouth," the victim Sydney Waters said.Waters said the encounter on Friday left her with scrapes and bruises.She said it began when the woman in the video, identified by police as Teri Hill, approached a store employee Waters was speaking with. Hill was complaining about other people not wearing masks. But while complaining, Hill took off her mask and Waters asked her to put it back on."She didn't appreciate being told that, and ripped her mask off, and started going for the gold, that she was going to spit in my face, she was going to cough on me," Waters said.Waters said she pulled out her phone and started recording. Hill gave her the middle finger before making racist comments."The entitlement is disgusting," Waters can be heard saying in the video."Yes, I am entitled. I'm white and I'm a woman," Hill replies."What does you being white have to do with you being able to get your way?" Waters asks."Because I'm a white woman. That's what happens," Hill replies."You're a disgusting, racist piece of trash. Literally," Waters counters."I believe in white power," Hill says.After Waters tried to capture Hill's face on camera there's a scuffle and Waters said the two ended up on the ground. Police arrived and after viewing the video arrested Hill for misdemeanor battery."I don't deal with racism. It's so prevalent right now, and I feel like if you're not stopping people and you're not saying something, you're part of the problem," Waters said.In addition to the battery charge, Hill was also charged with disorderly conduct. Hill did not reply when contacted about commenting on what happened.