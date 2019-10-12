'I just wanted to get out of there': Saddleridge evacuee describes fleeing fire

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There has been an outpouring of generosity for people who have been evacuated due to the Saddleridge Fire, with supplies like food and pet supplies being donated to local shelters.

One evacuation shelter in Northridge was full and had to refer new evacuees to other locations.

One woman described how she had to sleep in her office after evacuating her home before she got to the shelter. Luckily the shelter allowed her to bring her dogs, Carlos and Cowboy.

Having to evacuate was a difficult experience, Sylmar resident Mary Fernandez said.

"It was just shocking," she said. "I never think that it's going to happen again."

"You get as ready as you can but when you see the flames - there are no words for how upset you get. Because you don't know what you're going to come back home to."
