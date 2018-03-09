ICE agents arrest undocumented mom in front of children in San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

A video of ICE agents arresting a mother in front of her children prompted rallies in San Diego amid a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU. (KABC)

SAN DIEGO (KABC) --
A video of ICE agents arresting a mother in front of her children prompted rallies in San Diego amid a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU.

The ACLU filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the federal government of separating immigrant families who seek asylum. The calls for change in San Diego came Friday after the tense, emotional arrest of the mother.

In the video, the children scream for their mother as ICE agents grabbed her off the street and tried to force her into their van. ICE said the woman organized a criminal smuggling ring, but she has only been arrested for being in the country illegally.

Supporters for her rallied Friday and protested the aggressive method in which she was detained and the separation of the family.

"It's not right that she's been separated from the family as a result of just simply being here illegally," family attorney Andres Moreno II said.

The family spokesperson, Judith Castro, said at no time during the arrest did the mother try fighting back or become uncooperative with commands.

"She was not fighting against them. She was not threatening their lives. In no moment, did she make them feel threatened for them to drag her the way that they did and then leave her daughters there," Castro said.

After detaining the mother, an ICE agent handed the mother's keys to her children before leaving them in the street. The woman's family said she's been in the country since she was 15 and has no criminal record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ICEimmigrationimmigration reformcaught on videoACLUlawsuitrallyarrestSan DiegoSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ACLU accuses US of broadly separating immigrant families
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News