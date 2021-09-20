Howdy Homemade Ice Cream: An extra scoop of love

KATY, Texas -- Rapper Trae The Truth is known for his frequent acts of kindness, but his latest good deed is especially personal for the Houston rap icon.
Trae's son has special needs, so the rapper understands the difficulty adults with disabilities can face when seeking employment.
That's why he partnered with Rod Baston to bring a Howdy Homemade Ice Cream franchise to the Houston area.
The store, which is located in Katy, Texas, employs adults with special needs to do everything from scoop ice cream to operate the cash register.
The employees at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream are called "Howdy Heroes."
"Working makes me happy," says Howdy Hero Brandt Urban. "I want to be president or owner of Howdy Homemade in the future."
Howdy Homemade Ice Creams Katy location opened in July, but Rod and Trae hope its only the beginning for their ice cream shop!
