Memories from a bygone era take center stage at the Olympic Auditorium exhibition

Exhibition takes a nostalgic look back at the iconic Olympic Auditorium which showcased boxing, wrestling and roller derby for generations.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Olympic Auditorium was built to host boxing, weight lifting, and wrestling events during the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The venue ultimately became a mecca for boxing fans for generations.

"The exhibition and the documentary, both tell the story of the Olympic, and how it fits within LA history," said Stephen DeBro, director of the documentary "18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story" which became an exhibition at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a museum featuring Latino and Mexican American history in the US. DeBro co-curated the exhibition.

"It was a place where people from all over the city came," said DeBro. "It was sort of the beating heart in the center of the city.

For more information about the exhibition go to: https://lapca.org/

For details on the documentary visit: https://www.18thandgrand.com/