Ice Cube to be honored by UCLA Anderson School of Management

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ice Cube is expected to be honored by the UCLA Anderson School of Management.The rapper, actor, director and entrepreneur will be given the 2020 Game Changer Award, which recognizes influential business leaders in the media.The group says Ice Cube, who's real name is O'Shea Jackson, is the living embodiment of innovation, forming the hip hop group N.W.A alongside Dr. Dre and Eazy-E in the 80's.Since then, the rapper went on to star in films including, "Boyz in the Hood," "Friday" and "Barbershop."The award will be presented at the Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports annual Pulse Conference at UCLA on Feb. 28.