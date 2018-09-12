Paul Smith's iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue vandalized

The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue was vandalized with obscene graffiti, although it has since been painted over. (Dan LeRoy)

LOS ANGELES --
The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue was vandalized Wednesday with obscene graffiti.

The selfie-friendly wall at 8221 Melrose Ave. is ubiquitous on social media. Wednesday, it was the scene of some vulgar graffiti.


The normally pristine pink wall was scrawled with a spray-painted message: "Go f--- ur selfie." The word "thrash" was also spray-painted along the bottom.

A street artist known as Thrashbird later claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

Later Wednesday, painters covered over the graffiti with a fresh coat of pink paint.

