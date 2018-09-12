LA’s famed Pink Wall is no longer just pink. Someone painted “Go ***k your selfie” on it overnight. Is it graffiti or a deeper statement? Hmmm... #pinkwall #selfie #vandalism #graffiti pic.twitter.com/589x1XXzHg — Rob Hayes (@abc7robhayes) September 12, 2018

The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue got a brand new look for Pride Month.

The iconic pink wall on the side of the Paul Smith shop on Melrose Avenue was vandalized Wednesday with obscene graffiti.The selfie-friendly wall at 8221 Melrose Ave. is ubiquitous on social media. Wednesday, it was the scene of some vulgar graffiti.The normally pristine pink wall was scrawled with a spray-painted message: "Go f--- ur selfie." The word "thrash" was also spray-painted along the bottom.A street artist known as Thrashbird later claimed responsibility for the vandalism.Later Wednesday, painters covered over the graffiti with a fresh coat of pink paint.