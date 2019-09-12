Identity theft suspect arrested after trying to buy Clippers season tickets; possible additional victims sought

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have asked for the public's help in identifying possible additional victims of a hospital worker accused of stealing patients' private information.James Shannon, 36, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft. The suspect, who also used the name James Sannon, allegedly tried to buy Clippers season tickets with a victim's stolen bank information.According to LAPD investigators, Shannon worked at "various prominent medical facilities" and was able to access people's personal information.Whether he had "legitimate medical credentials, certification or a license," was unknown, police said.Anyone with information about Shannon or who may have been victimized by him is urged to call Detective Brian Calicchia of the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division at (213) 486-5920.