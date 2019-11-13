San Bernardino County man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted on felony domestic violence warrant

Carlos Llanes, 41, is wanted by authorities on a felony domestic violence warrant. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County man considered "armed and dangerous" is wanted on a felony domestic violence warrant, authorities said Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred Saturday at about 10:11 p.m. in Yucaipa.

The suspect, 41-year-old Bloomington resident Carlos Llanes, is known to have ties to a residence in the 12000 block of 13th Street in Yucaipa, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say he is known to frequent the Yucaipa area and is considered "armed and dangerous."

Llanes is described as 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 to 200 pounds. He generally has a shaved head and has several tattoos on his face and neck.

He is known to drive a black 2005 Lexus IS300 sedan with the California plate 8KYU876.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Christopher Coillot at the Yucaipa Station at 909-918-2305.
