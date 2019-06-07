Riverside woman ID'd after being fatally shot by suspect in vehicle burglary outside apartment

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Friday identified a 50-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a gunman who had been interrupted by the woman's boyfriend while burglarizing a vehicle near the victims' apartment.

Linda Ferguson's name was released by the Riverside County coroner's office.

The incident was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Cedar Avenue, where Ferguson's boyfriend saw a burglar breaking into a vehicle across the street and shouted at him, Riverside police said.

The suspect fled and got into the passenger seat of an awaiting white sedan, which began to leave the scene. The driver then made a U-turn and a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle, investigators said.

Ferguson was struck in the back by the gunfire as she and her boyfriend stood inside their apartment, according to police. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Detailed descriptions of the suspect and the getaway vehicle were not available.
