ikea

IKEA staff, customers have sleepover during snowstorm in Denmark

EMBED <>More Videos

IKEA staff, customers have sleepover at store during snowstorm

DENMARK -- A snowstorm in Denmark forced dozens of people to spend the night in an IKEA.

They were all stranded after a foot of snow fell in the area. Police advised against anyone driving in the area. Six customers and about two dozen staffers all hunkered down overnight.

"The atmosphere is fantastic despite the circumstances," store manager Peter Elmose said to a news media in Denmark.

Several of the staff and customers spent the night playing games, eating, and watching TV.

Beds for everyone were distributed throughout the store.

In the morning, the snow cleared and the staff and customers left after one of the most memorable nights of their lives.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyikeasnow emergencyfurnituresnowu.s. & worldshoppingsnowstormsleep
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IKEA
IKEA warns of rising prices due to supply chain issues
The Ikea catalog is now a podcast
IKEA donating $85K to furnish OC homeless shelter
IKEA recalls 3-drawer chests over tip-over risk: CPSC
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City identified
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Show More
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
More TOP STORIES News