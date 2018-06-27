Illegal fireworks display sparks reminder about July 4 safety

A week before July 4, AIR7 HD captured video of an illegal display of fireworks in the San Fernando Valley. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A week before July 4, AIR7 HD captured video of an illegal display of fireworks in the San Fernando Valley.

It is displays like this that have firefighters and police warning people about the dangers of illegal fireworks.

Firefighters say even fireworks labeled "safe and sane" can be dangerous and remain illegal in the city of Los Angeles despite the label.

More information about fireworks enforcement and a list of planned - and legal - fireworks shows in the Los Angeles area are available here.
Related Topics:
fireworksjuly 4thSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
