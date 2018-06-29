Illegal fireworks seized from South LA home, man arrested

Police confiscated between 1,500-2,000 pounds of high-powered fireworks from a South LA home and arrested an alleged supplier at the scene. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department confiscated a large cache of illegal fireworks from a home in South L.A. on Friday afternoon, less than a week before July 4.

Officers discovered between 1,500-2,000 pounds of high-powered fireworks in the 1200 block of West 38th Street and took one person into custody at the scene.

According to neighbors, people routinely bought illegal fireworks from inside the house.

The street value of the seized haul is more than $40,000, police said.

All types of fireworks are illegal in the city of L.A.
