Illegal marijuana grow at Rancho Cucamonga home busted for 2nd time

EMBED </>More Videos

On Tuesday, investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Gang and Narcotics division raided the home and found a sophisticated cultivation operating. (KABC)

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A home on Ridgrecrest Drive in Rancho Cucamonga appeared to be vacant. The lawn was dead from lack of water, but inside thousands of marijuana plants were flourishing.

On Tuesday, investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Gang and Narcotics division raided the home and found a sophisticated cultivation operating.

An anonymous tip led them to the home in an upscale area north of the 210 freeway.

"Periodically, a dark SUV would come to the home and stay for a short period of time and it would be at all hours of the day," said Jodi Miller, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Inside the home row after row of marijuana plants occupying every inch of the space. Investigators estimated there were 970 plants at various stages of growth.

"According to investigators a large portion of that marijuana grow was due to be harvested," Miller said.

The operation used advanced lighting, air conditioning, air filtration system and fans to control both climate and odor coming from the marijuana grow. All of it required an immense amount of electricity.

"Suspects were not stealing electricity, the fact that they had the additional wiring going into the second electrical box is a huge fire danger," Miller said.

The home was retagged as unsafe and the power cut. This also isn't the first time investigators have been to this home, which neighbors said is a rental.

"Within the last six months that same residence there was another search warrant," Miller said. "They conducted at that home where again hundreds of marijuana plants were located."

Deputies arrested Jiewen Li, Shuhuan Liang and Shusi Peng on charges of cultivating cannabis over six plants.

The city of Rancho Cucamonga has an ordinance prohibiting the commercial growth of marijuana beyond six plants for personal use.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanadrugsdrug bustarrestRancho CucamongaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News