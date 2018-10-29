SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --San Gabriel police released surveillance video of a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night.
The vehicle is an older model, dark-colored Chevrolet truck.
"We are looking for a late 90s, early 2000s Chevy s10, blue in color with some decals on it. It has front-end damage," Capt. Fabian Valdez said.
The deadly hit-and-run happened in the crosswalk at Del Mar and Live Oak avenues around 9:30 p.m. The victims were 59-year-old Meiyu Li and her 1-year-old granddaughter. Li was pushing the child in her stroller when they were struck.
On Monday, a memorial marked the spot where the two were killed.
"I think it happens frequently. It's not unusual," resident Daniel Catano said.
This is the second fatal hit-and-run in the city in less than two weeks. Earlier Monday, the Venturas were out with their grandson and crossed the busy intersection where Li and her granddaughter were killed.
"I'll see no cars coming so I know it's safe to cross the crosswalk and halfway through the crosswalk, here comes cars, nobody stops," resident Anna Ventura said.
While ABC7 reporter Sid Garcia and his photographer were working on the story, the photographer filmed while he was trying to cross the street and had a close call with a vehicle.
"It's 35 mph, but you see people going there 45-50, just going, especially in the mornings when they're going to work," one resident said.
The police chief and city leaders met Monday to talk about making the streets safer for pedestrians.
If you have any information on the driver of the pickup truck, you are urged to call the San Gabriel Police Department.