Celebrate iconic Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo, through her life, art and love

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Immersive Frida Kahlo is an art exhibition taking the traditional museum experience to a new, digital level.The exhibit celebrates Frida's life story and highlights the highs and lows she went through, which as a result created amazing artwork."We're at the immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit at Lighthouse Art Space. It is not a traditional museum where you are a passive observer of art. This is really a visual and emotional journey," said Diana Rayzman, co-producer of Impact Museums."We're actually standing inside of an 18,000 square foot video game. There are 65 projectors in here a couple of million dollars' worth of technology," said Josh Jacobs, co-producer of Impact Museums.Guests from all over Los Angeles and beyond came to experience the exhibit."Frida Kahlo to me was probably the first Latina artists that I learned about in school. So, to be here in Los Angeles, where I'm from and being able to see this is amazing," said Liseth Amaya, a resident of Los Angeles."As a Latina, as a Mexicana, as a Oaxaceña, I'm so proud to see Frida Kahlo being represented in this in this way," said Paulina Lopez-Vasquez.You can sit, stand, come up close to the walls, you can stand back from the walls, and it all looks different from a variety of angles.