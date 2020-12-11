Boyle Heights boy who helped dad sell flowers receives $40K in GoFundMe funds

"I felt peace and happiness," said Machic. "Because of the pandemic, business is low and I haven't paid my rent. God is loyal and God is good."
The GoFundMe account was created by a stranger, Wendy Rogriguez, who has now become a family friend.
"I'm very happy because I know he'll remember that forever," said Rodriguez. "And if I could do that for someone ... then my mission in life is complete."
They all met in July when Machic's son sold flowers to Rodriguez. Edgar Jr. started helping his dad sell flowers to help him make ends meet. Machic had lost his job due to the pandemic.
"I'm very thankful for everybody that donated everybody that shared the post," said Rodriguez about the GoFundMe account that has now been closed.
Machic and his son immigrated to the U.S. about two years ago from Guatemala after his wife passed away.
"I thank Wendy. God put her on our path. I wish her the best and God bless her," said Machic. "She kept her word. She is a great woman full of love."
After an immigration attorney, Alex Galvez, heard the machic's story, he promised to help reunite the family.
"Machic Jr., because he's here with just one parent, the mother died, that puts him in a very strong position of getting his green card," said Galvez. "And hopefully we could do the same for the daughters that are in Guatemala and might be coming here to the U.S. soon."
