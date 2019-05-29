Imperial Beach in San Diego County partially closed off due to sewage-contaminated runoff from Mexico's Tijuana River

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KABC) -- Parts of a San Diego County beach are closed off to swimmers after sewage-contaminated runoff flowed from Mexico's Tijuana River.The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health issued an order over the holiday weekend, expanding the closure that has been in place for months for part of Imperial Beach.More than 110 million gallons of toxic storm water have flowed north into the waters off of the California coast.The closure is in place until testing shows the water is safe.