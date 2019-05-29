Imperial Beach in San Diego County partially closed off due to sewage-contaminated runoff from Mexico's Tijuana River

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KABC) -- Parts of a San Diego County beach are closed off to swimmers after sewage-contaminated runoff flowed from Mexico's Tijuana River.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health issued an order over the holiday weekend, expanding the closure that has been in place for months for part of Imperial Beach.

More than 110 million gallons of toxic storm water have flowed north into the waters off of the California coast.

The closure is in place until testing shows the water is safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countyenvironmentbeachestoxic wastepollutioncontaminated watersewage spill
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News