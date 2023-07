In-N-Out is banning employees from wearing masks in certain states to reportedly improve communication with customers.

In-N-Out bans employees from wearing face masks in some states

In-N-Out is banning employees from wearing face masks in certain states.

The rule will not apply in California or Oregon.

According to the L.A. Times, the company is making the move to promote better communication between employees and customers.

The decision was announced in an internal memo leaked Friday.

Restaurants in five of the seven states where the company operates restaurants will see the changes.

The rule takes effect August 14, unless an employee has a doctor's note.