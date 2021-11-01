Society

Animal rights activists hold 'Squid Game' themed protest outside In-N-Out in San Francisco

Protesters hold 'Squid Game' themed protest outside SF In-N-Out

SAN FRANCISCO -- Activists recently gathered outside an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco and staged a protest about animal rights they say are being violated by a meat processing facility used by the restaurant.

Inspired by the popular series "Squid Game," protesters took a creative approach to get their point across.

They kicked off the protest with a game of "red light, green light." They also created a giant version of the doll from the show.

Protesters are accusing the popular fast food chain of continuing to get their beef supply from a processing facility accused of killing cows inhumanely.

Protesters want an end to factory farms in California.



Indoor dining at the San Francisco location was shut down after it was cited for not checking customer's vaccination status.



Rallies were held outside at least two East Bay In-N-Out Burger locations in support of the California chain.

