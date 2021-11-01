Animal rights activists hold 'Squid Game' themed protest outside In-N-Out in San Francisco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11144824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Indoor dining at the San Francisco location was shut down after it was cited for not checking customer's vaccination status.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Activists recently gathered outside an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco and staged a protest about animal rights they say are being violated by a meat processing facility used by the restaurant.Inspired by the popular series "Squid Game," protesters took a creative approach to get their point across.They kicked off the protest with a game of "red light, green light." They also created a giant version of the doll from the show.Protesters are accusing the popular fast food chain of continuing to get their beef supply from a processing facility accused of killing cows inhumanely.Protesters want an end to factory farms in California.