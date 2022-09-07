Inaugural Copa Angelina welcomes fans, celebrating Mexican heritage in Los Angeles

The women of Angel City Football Club faced off against the Mexico women's national soccer team in the inaugural Copa Angelina.

Angel City Football Club, which debuted to a sold-out crowd of roughly 22,000 at Banc of California Stadium in April, said the Copa Angelina celebrates a mutual love of soccer, the representation of women in sports, and highlights the rich Mexican culture in Los Angeles.

Eyewitness News spoke with fans before the game kicked off Tuesday evening.